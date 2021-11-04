3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,918,868 shares.The stock last traded at $33.76 and had previously closed at $31.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

