3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires £147.84 in Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($193.15).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($199.74).

On Tuesday, August 31st, Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, for a total transaction of £145.75 ($190.42).

III stock opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Thursday. 3i Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 978.80 ($12.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,376.50 ($17.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,306 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,261.97.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

