4,000 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Zillow Group comprises about 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $68.50 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

