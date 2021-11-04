40,655 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $184.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.07. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.