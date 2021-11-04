4,683 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $129.26. 1,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,055. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.