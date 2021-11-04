$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report sales of $469.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.16 million to $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 338,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,401. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

