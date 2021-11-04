$475.55 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report sales of $475.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.09 million and the lowest is $475.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $446.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF stock opened at $202.22 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

