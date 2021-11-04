4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.88 million and $70,004.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00245087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

