52,858 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Flowserve by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on FLS. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.