5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FPLSF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a market cap of $188.62 million, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.21. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.