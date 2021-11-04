$6.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $7.33 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.82. 62,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,454. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.