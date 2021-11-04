6,074 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61.

