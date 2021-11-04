$7.66 Million in Sales Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.99 million and the lowest is $340,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year sales of $15.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $57.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $261.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYSI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYSI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,093. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.02.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

