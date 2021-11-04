75,500 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $42.27 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. Research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

