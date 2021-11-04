$8.83 EPS Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report earnings of $8.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.31. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $5.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $32.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $34.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $52.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TPL traded down $34.17 on Thursday, reaching $1,239.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,710. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $470.05 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,431.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

