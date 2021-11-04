800,000 Shares in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Bought by Kylin Management LLC

Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,208,000. VOXX International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kylin Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth $217,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $735,750 over the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VOXX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

