8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. 8X8 updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,118. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $67,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

