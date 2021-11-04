A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY opened at $16.22 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.