Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $453.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.70 and its 200-day moving average is $398.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

