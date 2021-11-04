ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 51 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 31.79.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

