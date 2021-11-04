Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. This marked the company’s fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales growth was led by robust growth witnessed in the United States, the company’s largest market. The company outlined a decent view for third-quarter and fiscal 2021. However, the company expects higher operating expense in Q3 owing to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in third-quarter and fiscal 2021.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

