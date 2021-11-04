Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5,486.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 119,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $96.07 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.77 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.