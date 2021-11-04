Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Critical Review

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accenture and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 4.53 $5.91 billion $8.80 41.15 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accenture and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 5 19 0 2.79 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $352.98, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.69% 29.50% 13.94% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accenture beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company's services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc. is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The company focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

