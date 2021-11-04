Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.01

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.01 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 159.79 ($2.09). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 48,605 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm has a market cap of £298.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 77,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £127,160.55 ($166,136.07).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.