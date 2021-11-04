Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,176. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 and have sold 53,430 shares worth $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accuray stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Accuray worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

