Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 12,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,706. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.
ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.