ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 215,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of ADC Therapeutics worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

