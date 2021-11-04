ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 215,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.34.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
