Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 654,809 Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 654,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $116,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CLI remained flat at $$19.21 during trading on Thursday. 8,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.