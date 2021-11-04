Adelante Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 1.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 241.59% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

