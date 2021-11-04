Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $3.22. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

Shares of ADBE traded up $18.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $674.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,716. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $676.08. The stock has a market cap of $321.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

