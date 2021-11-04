Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

