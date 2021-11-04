ADT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 41,545 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,891% compared to the average volume of 1,041 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 8,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.14. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

