Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.62. 16,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.86 and a 200 day moving average of $206.59. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $235.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

