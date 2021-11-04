Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.34. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.18%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

