Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 833,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

