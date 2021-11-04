AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $71.00 price target on the stock. AerCap traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 32766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

About AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.