AEye (LIDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect AEye to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14. AEye has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIDR. Roth Capital began coverage on AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AEye in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

