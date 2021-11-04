Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III Buys 2,700 Shares

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.26. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $191.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

