Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $219.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

NYSE:AMG opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.26.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

