Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.60.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion and a PE ratio of -63.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,628 shares of company stock valued at $22,261,573. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.