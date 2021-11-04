Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.41

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.41 and last traded at $165.81, with a volume of 37363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Get Affirm alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion and a PE ratio of -65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,628 shares of company stock valued at $22,261,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Affirm by 27.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.