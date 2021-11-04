AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.91 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.51 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

