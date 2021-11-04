AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.02. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 124,984 shares changing hands.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market cap of C$575.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

