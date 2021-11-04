Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 1,423,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 3,348.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

