Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 1,423,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.