Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 558,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

