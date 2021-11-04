Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 12,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

