AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,133. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

