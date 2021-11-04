Aion Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $91.83 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,428.31 or 1.00024182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00060032 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00593931 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00319810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00175361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,792,943 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.