Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.95. 44,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

