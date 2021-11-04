Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 85.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $353.81 million and approximately $205.63 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00266926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00104586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00138704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002630 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.